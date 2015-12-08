FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's oil fund to target green energy infrastructure, if allowed-CEO
#Energy
December 8, 2015 / 3:24 PM / 2 years ago

Norway's oil fund to target green energy infrastructure, if allowed-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s $850-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, would target investments in renewable energy, the transport sector and grids, if it were allowed to invest in unlisted infrastructure, the fund’s CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.

“From our point of view the focus will be on the energy transition, renewable energy,” Yngve Slyngstad said on the margins of the COP21 conference in Paris, adding that the “usual suspects” of the transport sector and grids could be considered too.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Norwegian central bank recommended to the finance ministry that the fund should be allowed to invest in unlisted infrastructure projects and to put a higher share of its assets in real estate. (Reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris, writing by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

