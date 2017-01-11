FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethics chief of Norway's wealth fund targets excessive greenhouse gas emissions
January 11, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 7 months ago

Ethics chief of Norway's wealth fund targets excessive greenhouse gas emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The ethics watchdog for Norway's $880-billion wealth fund will focus this year on identifying firms with unacceptably large emissions of greenhouse gases, and will recommend exclusions from the portfolio across several industries, it said.

"We've begun to study some industries where there are reasons to believe unacceptable emissions are found," the chairman of the fund's ethics panel, Johan Andresen, told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Wednesday.

"On climate there are a number of good data points, so we believe the advice we'll give will be solid," he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

