Norway says oil fund investments not a climate policy tool
December 3, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Norway says oil fund investments not a climate policy tool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s $870 billion wealth fund should not sell out of coal and oil investments due to climate change considerations, though the government should strengthen its mechanism for excluding the worst offenders, a government commission said.

The government asked the commission earlier this year to review its investments in coal and fossil fuels and make a recommendation on whether the fund should sell out of these sectors.

“We believe the use of the Fund as a climate policy instrument beyond what is compatible with its role as a financial investor would be both inappropriate and ineffective,” the commission said.

“We believe active ownership and engagement are appropriate primary tools for the fund to use to address climate-related issues,” the commission said in a statement. “We propose a mechanism whereby the worst cases of climate offenders can be excluded from the Fund on a case-by-case basis.” (Reporting by Joachim Dagaenborg; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

