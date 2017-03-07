Norway's wealth fund in dialogue with an additional 26 coal-related firms

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is in a dialogue with an additional 26 companies because they use or produce coal, its CEO told reporters on Tuesday.

Norway's parliament decided in 2015 that the fund would sell holdings in companies that derive more than 30 percent of their turnover or activity from coal because it is a big contributer to climate change and air pollution.

Earlier on Tuesday, Norway's central bank, which manages the country's wealth fund, excluded another 10 companies from its investment portfolio on this criterion. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)