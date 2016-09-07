FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
REFILE-Norway's wealth fund can no longer invest in power firm Duke Energy -c.bank board
September 7, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Norway's wealth fund can no longer invest in power firm Duke Energy -c.bank board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes superfluous company RIC in RIC field)

OSLO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Norway's $900-billion wealth fund, the world's largest, can no longer invest in Duke Energy , the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, and its subsidiaries, the board of the Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday.

"The companies are excluded based on an assessment of the risk of severe environmental damage," the board said in a statement.

The board's decision is based on a recommendation by the ethics watchdog for the fund, the Council on Ethics.

"For many years, these companies have among other things repeatedly discharged environmentally harmful substances from a large number of ash basins at coal-fired power plants in North Carolina," the watchdog said in a separate statement.

Duke Energy was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
