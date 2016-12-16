FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Norway wealth fund in EUR 1 bln Paris property deal
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 8 months ago

Norway wealth fund in EUR 1 bln Paris property deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has paid 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) for a property in central Paris, it said on Friday.

The Vendome Saint-Honore property, located at 9 Place Vendome and 368-374 rue Saint-Honore, comprises 26,800 square metres and includes 80 percent rentable office space and 20 percent rentable retail space, it added.

The sellers were Trajan Luxembourg and Trajan Luxembourg II, both controlled by private investors John Magnier and JP McManus. ($1 = 0.9569 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.