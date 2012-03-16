FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Norway's SWF largest holdings at end-2011
#Funds News
March 16, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Norway's SWF largest holdings at end-2011

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Below are the biggest
equity and fixed-income holdings in Norway's $606-billion
sovereign wealth fund (SWF), as given in its annual report on
Friday. 	
    Holdings in billions of Norwegian crowns on Dec. 31, 2011 	
     	
     TOP-10 EQUITY HOLDINGS 
  Company              Country  RIC          end-2011    end-2010 
                                             holding     holding 
  Royal Dutch Shell plc     UK                30,983      21,403 
  Nestlé SA        Switzerland                25,346      21,285  
  HSBC Holdings plc         UK                19,583      21,152 
  Novartis AG      Switzerland                19,281      13,823 
  Vodafone Group plc        UK                18,858      15,215 
  BP plc                    UK                17,277      15,938 
  Exxon Mobil Corp          US                16,901      11,942
  Roche Holding AG Switzerland                16,279      11,195
  Apple Inc                 US                16,027      12,282 
  GlaxoSmithKline           UK                 15,775     26,216
     	
  TOP-10 FIXED INCOME HOLDINGS 
  Company              Country              end-2011     end-2010 
                                             holding      holding 
  United States of America  US               249,072      164,627 
  UK Government             UK               109,813       98,581 
  French Republic       France                79,790       52,345 
  Japanese Government    Japan                67,036       54,991 
  Fed. Rep. of Germany Germany                51,294       73,609 
  Italian Republic       Italy                32,914       58,461 
  European Investment Bank n/a                24,099       22,273
  KfW                  Germany                22,703       17,107
  Gvt of Netherlands     Netherlands          20,218       12,940
  Kingdom of Spain       Spain                17,975       25,361 
        	
 	
 FUND LARGEST OWNERSHIP INTEREST 
  Company                   RIC         Country       end-2011 

  Smurfit Kappa Group Plc                 Ireland       9.6
  IVRCL Ltd                               India         9.5
  Lanco Infratech Ltd                     India         8.7
  Telecity Group Plc                      UK            8.6
  China Water Affairs Group               Hong Kong     8.5
  NCC Ltd                                 India         8.3
  Kloeckner & CO SE                       Germany       8.1
  Monitise Plc                            UK            8.1
  Stora Enso OYJ                          Finland       7.8
  CNinsure Inc                            China         7.8

