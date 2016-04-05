FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CORRECTED-Norway rejects proposal of investing wealth fund in infrastructure
April 5, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

RPT-CORRECTED-Norway rejects proposal of investing wealth fund in infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects final paragraph to show that future allocation to real estate, not infrastructure, could reach 7 pct)

OSLO, April 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s $850-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, should not be allowed to invest in unlisted infrastructure projects, the government said on Tuesday in its annual white paper.

The central bank, which manages the fund, had recommended that it should be allowed to invest in infrastructure.

The fund currently invests about 60 percent of its value in stocks, 35 percent in bonds and up to five percent in real estate, all outside Norway. In the future, allocations in real estate could rise to 7 percent, the government said. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)

