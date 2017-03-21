FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's wealth fund earned less money due ethical divestments
March 21, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 5 months ago

Norway's wealth fund earned less money due ethical divestments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Norway's $915-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is earning less money because of divestments it has made over the past decade due to ethical considerations, it said on Tuesday.

It returned 1.11 percentage points less between 2006 and 2016 as a result of exclusions of companies on ethical grounds, such as the production of tobacco or nuclear weapons, than if it had kept these companies, according to a report it published on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

