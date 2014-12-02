FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's $870 bln oil fund may get to invest in infrastructure
December 2, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's $870 bln oil fund may get to invest in infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s Finance Ministry asked the Strategy Council of its $870 billion wealth fund to consider investing in unlisted infrastructure projects and raising the current five percent cap on real estate investments, it said on Tuesday.

An evaluation on the proposed changes, also to be reviewed by the central bank, which manages the fund, is due in the spring of 2016, the ministry said in a statement.

“If general investment in unlisted infrastructure is permitted, Norges Bank will also be allowed to invest in unlisted infrastructure in the renewable energy sector and emerging markets,” the ministry said.

“As with all other investments by the Fund, such investments will have to be evaluated on the basis of expected returns and risk.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik,)

