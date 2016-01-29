Norway's parliament expected to back changes to wealth fund strategy-committee leader

OSLO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s parliament is expected to change the investment strategy of the country’s $800 billion sovereign wealth fund to better spread its risk, the leader of the parliamentary finance committee told Reuters.

Last month the central bank, which manages the fund, recommended the fund should be allowed to invest in unlisted infrastructure projects and put a higher share of its assets in real estate, changes that represent the biggest shift in strategy since it was allowed to invest in real estate in 2010.

“My understanding is that there is broad agreement on the need for adjustments that contribute to increased diversification of the fund, to improve the distribution of risk,” finance committee leader Hans Olav Syversen told Reuters.

“It’s my impression that all parties in parliament are open to making these changes,” he said, adding that reforms had to be implemented gradually.

Some adjustments to the central bank’s proposals are expected, however, with members of the committee bringing their own suggestions to the negotiations. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Henrik Stolen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)