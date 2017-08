OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Norwegian wealth fund's chief investment officer for asset strategies, Oeyvind Schanke, is to leave the fund to head Norwegian investment fund Skagen, Skagen said in a statement on Tuesday.

Schanke had been in his current position since Oct. 2014, joining the fund, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund in 2001 as a trader. He will begin at Skagen on Feb. 1 2017, said the statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)