OSLO May 2 Norway's key opposition Labour party said on Tuesday it would not agree for the country's $935-billion wealth fund, the world's largest, to invest in unlisted infrastructure this year.

The fund, which invests in stocks, bonds and real estate abroad, wanted to expand investments in unlisted infrastructure, such as roads or bridges, or other projects that are not listed on stock exchanges.

"The debate is ongoing (in the party internally) but we are not going to conclude for an opening now. We are on the same line as the white paper (from the government)," Marianne Marthinsen, Labour's finance spokeswoman told Reuters.

The minority government said in March it was against to allow the fund to invest in unlisted infrastructure for now. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)