OSLO May 2 Norway's key opposition Labour party
said on Tuesday it would not agree for the country's
$935-billion wealth fund, the world's largest, to invest in
unlisted infrastructure this year.
The fund, which invests in stocks, bonds and real estate
abroad, wanted to expand investments in unlisted infrastructure,
such as roads or bridges, or other projects that are not listed
on stock exchanges.
"The debate is ongoing (in the party internally) but we are
not going to conclude for an opening now. We are on the same
line as the white paper (from the government)," Marianne
Marthinsen, Labour's finance spokeswoman told Reuters.
The minority government said in March it was against to
allow the fund to invest in unlisted infrastructure for now.
