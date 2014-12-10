FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway oil fund lifts investment ban on Dongfeng
December 10, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Norway oil fund lifts investment ban on Dongfeng

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s $860 billion oil fund has lifted its investment ban on Dongfeng Motor Group Co and will no longer keep Randgold Resources Ltd. on observation for possible exclusion, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government regularly reviews the oil fund’s investments and puts companies either on a watch list or excludes them from the fund’s portfolio if the ministry’s ethics council observes ethical violations in the firms’ operations.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

