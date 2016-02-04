FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's $810 bln wealth fund to question companies on human rights
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's $810 bln wealth fund to question companies on human rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s $810-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Thursday it would raise its focus on global human rights to ensure that companies it invests in follow ethical standards.

“We’re publishing our expectations for how companies manage human rights,” the fund said in a statement. “Norges Bank Investment Management, as a financial investor, expects companies to respect human rights, and address human rights issues in their business practices.”

The fund’s ethical rules prevent it from investing in companies that produce nuclear weapons, anti-personnel landmines, cluster bombs or tobacco, among other criteria.

Child labour and slave labour are also among the factors that can lead to exclusion from the portfolio. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

