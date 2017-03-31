FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Norway's wealth fund may be allowed to invest in unlisted stocks next year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 31, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 5 months ago

Norway's wealth fund may be allowed to invest in unlisted stocks next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Norway's $915-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, may be allowed next year to invest in unlisted stocks, the Norwegian government said on Friday.

The fund, which funnels the revenues from Norway's oil and gas production, can invest in listed stocks, bonds and real estate only.

"The (fund) cannot currently be invested in unlisted equities on a general basis. The Ministry of Finance intends to examine, prior to next year's report on the management of the fund, whether such investments should be permitted in the (fund)," the ministry said in a white paper. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.