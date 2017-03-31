Norway's wealth fund may be allowed to invest in unlisted stocks next year

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Norway's $915-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, may be allowed next year to invest in unlisted stocks, the Norwegian government said on Friday.

The fund, which funnels the revenues from Norway's oil and gas production, can invest in listed stocks, bonds and real estate only.

"The (fund) cannot currently be invested in unlisted equities on a general basis. The Ministry of Finance intends to examine, prior to next year's report on the management of the fund, whether such investments should be permitted in the (fund)," the ministry said in a white paper. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)