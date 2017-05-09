FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund backs RBS new remuneration policy
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 9, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 3 months ago

Norway's sovereign wealth fund backs RBS new remuneration policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - Norway's $938-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Royal Bank of Scotland's new remuneration policy, the fund said on Tuesday.

The bank plans to simplify the executive compensation framework and to reduce maximum award levels, in line with the wealth fund's broader policy on remuneration.

"We commend the (RBS's) Board's willingness to challenge conventional thinking on remuneration," the fund said in a statement. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

