Norway's wealth fund can resume investing in Singapore Technologies Engineering -c.bank

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can resume investing in Singapore Technologies Engineering, the board of the central bank said on Friday.

The fund originally excluded the company from its investments in 2002 because it produced anti-personnel landmines, following a recommendation from the Council on Ethics, its independent ethics watchdog.

"The Council on Ethics has received confirmation from Singapore Technologies Engineering that the company no longer has any activities associated with production of antipersonnel landmines or cluster munitions," the board of the central bank said in a statement.

The fund is managed by a unit of the central bank. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)