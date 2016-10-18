FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Majority on Norway commission says wealth fund should raise equity investments to 70 pct-DN
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

Majority on Norway commission says wealth fund should raise equity investments to 70 pct-DN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund should raise its share of equities investments to 70 percent from 60 percent, the majority on a government-appointed commission will say on Tuesday, daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported, citing unnamed sources.

The head of the commission will dissent with the opinion of the majority on the commission and say that the fund should cut its investments in equities to 50 percent, the newspaper reported.

The commission will publish its conclusions at 1100 CET (0900 GMT). They will be used by the Norwegian finance ministry in its annual white paper in April. The central bank, which manages the fund, will present its own proposals in December.

Any reallocation of the fund's assets is expected to take several years. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
