CORRECTED-Norway to lower fiscal spending rule from fund to 3 pct-media

(Correct name of finance minister in 2nd para)

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The minority rightwing government in Norway will recommend cutting the maximum amount of money any government can take out from Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund to 3 percent of the fund's value from 4 percent today, Norwegian media reported on Thursday quoting anonymous sources.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Finance Minister Siv Jensen are to hold a joint news conference at 1430 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen)