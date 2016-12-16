FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Fixed income assets have grim outlook, Norway c.bank's Matsen says
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2016 / 11:27 AM / 8 months ago

Fixed income assets have grim outlook, Norway c.bank's Matsen says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Fixed income assets will probably yield poor returns on investment in the coming years, Norway's deputy central bank chief Egil Matsen, who oversees the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, said on Friday.

The central bank has recommended to the Norwegian government that the fund, which has overall assets of $869 billion, should cut its bond allocation from the current 35 percent and instead invest more in stocks.

"The outlook for return on (fixed income) investment in the next 10 to 15 years is pretty grim," Matsen told an investor conference. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.