OSLO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, will be allowed to invest in Iranian government bonds following the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by Iran, the Nordic country’s finance ministry said on Thursday.

The fund has not been allowed to invest in government bonds in North Korea, Syria and Iran since January 2014.