BRIEF-Prologis, Norway's oil fund buy Seattle property
April 24, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Prologis, Norway's oil fund buy Seattle property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Prologis

* Norges Bank Investment Management has acquired a 45 percent interest in two logistics properties in Seattle in a joint venture with Prologis.

* Norges Bank Investment Management paid 28.5 million dollars for its 45 percent stake, valuing the properties at 63.3 million dollars. The transaction did not include any debt financing.

* The properties are located on 4101-4601 6th Avenue South in Seattle, Washington, and have a leasable area of 385,300 square feet in total.

* Prologis will acquire a 55 percent interest and perform the asset management of the properties on behalf of the partnership.

Reporting By Balazs Koranyi

