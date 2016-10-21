FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-Norway's wealth fund bought real estate in Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic
October 21, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-Norway's wealth fund bought real estate in Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes headline format)

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has bought a 50 percent stake in a portfolio of logistics properties in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, the fund said in a statement on Friday.

The stake was bought from Prologis, which retains a 50 percent sake.

"Norges Bank Real Estate Management paid 55.3 million euros ($60.20 million) for its 50 percent interest, valuing the portfolio of eight buildings at 110.5 million euros," the fund said.

Meanwhile, the joint venture between Norges Bank Real Estate Management and Prologis has sold three logistics properties in France, it added.

"For its 50 percent ownership interest Norges Bank Real Estate Management received 25.1 million euros," it said. ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
