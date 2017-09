OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s $857-billion oil fund purchased a 50-percent stake in a Dutch logistic property for 12.4 million euros, the fund said on Thursday, announcing its third property purchase in two days.

The 42,000-square-metres property in Born was purchased through the fund’s joint venture with Prologis.

The fund announced two separate, much larger deals in Britain on Thursday and Friday.