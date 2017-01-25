FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's wealth fund allowed to invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon
January 25, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 7 months ago

Norway's wealth fund allowed to invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Norway's $885-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can again invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon as the firm is no longer involved in the production of cluster munitions, the Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday.

The fund had been banned from investing in the company in 2005. It is not allowed to invest in firms that are involved in the production, among other things, of tobacco, nuclear weapons and cluster munitions. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

