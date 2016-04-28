Norway's wealth fund cautious on property deals

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund sees signs of declining prices in prime real estate markets around the world but not yet enough to trigger a buying spree, the fund’s head of real estate investments told Reuters.

The fund is seeking to step up its investments to 5 percent of the fund’s total value over time, from 3.1 percent currently.

Since 2010 it has invested in Regent Street in London, Times Square in New York and the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

However, the fund did not make any property acquisition in the first quarter and has yet to make its first property purchase in Asia, even though it has long flagged its intention to do so.

“For now we haven’t really seen a significant correction in prices. We may have some anecdotal evidence of a decline in prices, but that is not enough for us to say: ‘wow, this is a good buying opportunity’,” Karsten Kallevig said in an interview on the margins of the fund’s first-quarter results presentation.

He said the fund had been somewhat worried in recent months over the price of some real estate assets.

“Looking back at the last couple of quarters we have had some concerns. In some cases we have seen not so great assets that the vendor has tried to get high prices for,” he said.

Speaking about Singapore, one of the two destinations with Tokyo that the fund said it was eyeing for its first Asian property purchase, Kallevig said that prices appeared to have declined somewhat.

“In Singapore when we talk to people there we see that when we compare the rental levels a year ago to today, they have come down. And some of the price expectations seem to have come down,” he said.

Asked whether we could see a crash in some property markets, he said: “There is certainly a probability of that happening ... But it’s very hard to predict the future.”

The fund is in no rush to make deals and is more interested in “finding the right partner, the right asset and the right price”.

“We are patient. There is no given date,” Kallevig said during the fund’s earnings presentation.

The economic slowdown in China helped the fund swing to a loss in the first quarter.