5 months ago
Norway's $900-bln wealth fund invested $2 bln in unlisted real estate in 2016
March 14, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 5 months ago

Norway's $900-bln wealth fund invested $2 bln in unlisted real estate in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) - Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, invested 19.1 billion crowns ($2.22 billion) in unlisted real estate in 2016, mainly in the second half of the year, it said on Tuesday.

"We continue to invest in high-quality assets in a limited number of major cities," Karsten Kallevig, CEO of the fund's real estate investment unit, said in a statement.

At end-2016 investments in unlisted real estate had a market value of 191 billion crowns, equivalent to 2.5 percent of the fund's overall value, it added.

$1 = 8.5911 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

