FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Norway's oil fund buys London property from Singapore fund
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 9, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Norway's oil fund buys London property from Singapore fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s $857-billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a central London office property for 582.5 million pounds ($944 million), it said on Thursday.

The fund, commonly known as the oil fund, purchased the 585,000-square-foot Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre from GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore.

The real estate is fully let to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which will continue to manage the property under the terms of the lease. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.