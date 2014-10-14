FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's wealth fund buys Munich office buildings
October 14, 2014

Norway's wealth fund buys Munich office buildings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s $840-billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a 94.9 percent stake in several firms that own two office buildings in Munich’s Lenbach Gärten quarter, the fund said on Tuesday.

The fund purchased the stakes from AM Alpha GmbH for a total consideration of 176.1 million euro, including 75 million euro of third-party debt, it said in a statement.

The buildings have 29,000 square meters of total leasable area and are primarily leased to McKinsey & Company Inc. and Condé Nast Verlag GmbH. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

