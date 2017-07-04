OSLO, July 4 Norway's sovereign wealth fund has
acquired a 49-percent stake in an office and retail building in
Washington D.C. for $190.8 million, in a joint venture with real
estate partner Oxford Properties Group, the fund said on
Tuesday.
It was the second joint transaction with Oxford Properties
in as many days. The seller of the property was 1101 New York
Holdings LLC, a company owned by W.R. Berkley Corporation
and Property Group Partners, the fund added.
At the end of the first quarter the Norwegian fund had
invested 2.5 percent of its assets in unlisted real estate. It
has properties in London, Paris and New York, among other
cities.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)