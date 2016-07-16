FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Norway's oil fund buys leasehold interest in London property for $163 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) -

* Norges Bank Real Estate Management has acquired 100 percent of the long leasehold interest in 355-361 Oxford Street, a 59,000 square foot retail and office property in central London

* Norges Bank Real Estate Management paid 124 million GBP ($163.53 million) for the property, which is held long leasehold from the City of London Corporation with 139 years unexpired term

* The asset is unencumbered by debt, and no financing was involved in the transaction

* The seller of the property was Aberdeen UK Property Fund

* The transaction includes two adjoining buildings, which comprise office, restaurant and retail space totalling 13,000 square feet ($1 = 0.7583 pounds) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

