Norway oil fund allowed to deviate more from benchmark - ministry

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Norway’s $800 billion oil fund will be allowed to deviate slightly more from its benchmark reference indices for investments in stock markets and bonds in future, the country’s Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Future deviations by the fund will be allowed to reach 1.25 percent as measured by expected relative volatility, from a previous 1.00 percent.

At the same time, the ministry demanded more detailed reporting on the potential risk for large losses. ($1 = 8.6665 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Alister Doyle)