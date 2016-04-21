FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's oil fund says sold stake in Spanish properties
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 21, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Norway's oil fund says sold stake in Spanish properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 21 (Reuters) - The Norwegian oil fund has sold its 50 percent stake in two logistics properties in Spain through its joint venture with Prologis, it said on Thursday.

The fund bought the stake in 2013 for 20.6 million euros ($23.27 million) and has now sold it for 25.1 million euros, it added.

“We have received rental income from the properties during the whole period,” Norges Bank Real Estate Management, which manages the oil fund’s property portfolio, said in a statement.

The two buildings are located in Zaragoza and Valencia. ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.