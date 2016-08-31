OSLO Aug 31 Norway's $888 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, has bought stakes worth $453 million in two office properties in San Francisco, the fund's manager said on Wednesday.
Norges Bank Real Estate Management said it was buying the stakes, of 44 percent, in companies owned by Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy, which previously fully owned the properties, will keep 56 percent, it added.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
