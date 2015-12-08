FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway oil fund says has divested of some utilities in 2015-CEO
December 8, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Norway oil fund says has divested of some utilities in 2015-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s $850-billion wealth fund, the world’s largest, has sold out of some electricity producers in the course of 2015, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday, without saying how many and which ones.

Separately, Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview that the fund was in discussion with utilities about reducing their share of coal in their energy mix.

“Those companies that have more than 30 percent coal in their energy mix will go out of the portfolio, unless they have a concrete tangible investment plan to bring that energy mix down below the 30 percent level,” he said.

“At the moment we are not selling utilities, we are having a dialogue with them on this issue.”

Norway’s parliament decided in June that the fund would divest from firms that get more than 30 percent of their turnover from coal. (Reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris, writing by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

