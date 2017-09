OSLO, March 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s $830 billion sovereign wealth fund must expect fluctuations from year to year of up to 800 billion Norwegian crowns ($93.57 billion) as markets rise and fall, its Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad told a news conference on Wednesday.

$1 = 8.5502 Norwegian crowns