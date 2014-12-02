Norway tax commission proposes VAT on financial services

OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Norway should impose a value added tax on financial services as part of a wider tax reform that would cut the basic income tax rate paid by corporations and individuals, a publicly appointed tax commission proposed on Tuesday.

A key proposal is to cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from the current 27 percent, while the personal income tax rate would also be reformed.

The commission presented on revenue neutral proposal and one proposal that would give tax relief of 15 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.16 billion), it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 6.9565 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik)