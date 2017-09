Sept 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s telecom regulator:

* Says COM4, Lycamobile, Network Norway, TDC, Telenor, Tele2, TeliaSonera and Ventelo will be required to charge a maximum price of 0.083 Norwegian crown per minute from 1 April 2015 in mobile termination fees.

* Says the current maximum is 0.16 Norwegian crown.