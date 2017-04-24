FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway should ensure domestic operation of key telecoms -regulator
April 24, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 4 months ago

Norway should ensure domestic operation of key telecoms -regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norway should impose regulation ensuring that owners of mobile telephone networks are able to fully operate installations domestically, without relying on staff or technical systems located abroad, the country's telecoms regulator said on Monday.

Such autonomy in electronic communications is key to helping authorities protect national security during emergencies, it added in a proposal to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

"If the necessary resources to ensure key communication services can't be brought under national legislation and control in case of an emergency or war, it could have very serious consequences for the ability to govern," it wrote.

The requirement could take two years to implement and would be imposed on existing fourth-generation (4G) mobile phone systems and the data networks they rely on, as well as for subsequent technologies such as 5G.

Norway currently has two nationwide 4G networks operated by state-controlled Telenor and Swedish telecom firm Telia , while Ice.Net is developing a third.

Chief Executive Eivind Helgaker at Ice told Reuters the company was building its network in accordance with the expected regulation.

Telenor said on Twitter it was already meeting all demands, while Telia told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv it was prepared to move some technical systems to Norway. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

