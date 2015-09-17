FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway tightens mobile network regulation to boost competition
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 17, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Norway tightens mobile network regulation to boost competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s telecoms regulator will impose tighter regulations of the price top operator Telenor is allowed to charge other companies for using its mobile phone network, the Norwegian Communications Authority (NKOM) said on Thursday.

Telenor has a market share of just over 50 percent of all Norwegian mobile phone subscriptions, and a 56 percent share of revenues, it added.

In a ruling, NKOM also said Telenor’s market position remained dominant, giving the company a special obligation to give access to other operators.

The regulations will help pave the way for a continued development of competing mobile phone networks and improve competition in the industry, NKOM added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.