Norway postpones mobile phone spectrum auction
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 25, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Norway postpones mobile phone spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norway has postponed indefinitely a planned auction of mobile phone spectrum originally scheduled to take place in January 2015, the country’s telecoms regulator said on Monday.

The delay is a direct result of operator TeliaSonera’s announced acquisition of the Norwegian arm of competitor Tele2, which is awaiting multiple regulatory approvals.

“These potential changes in the market may be significant to several potential bidders in the auction,” the Norwegian Post and Telecomminications Authority said in a statement.

A new auction date for the so-called 1,800 MHz spectrum will be set at a later date, it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

