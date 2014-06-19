FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Norway mulls reducing stakes in Telenor, Kongsberg Gruppen -NRK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s center-right minority government considers reducing its stake in the telecommunications company Telenor to 34 percent, the public broadcaster NRK said on Thursday evening.

The government also considers reducing its stake to 34 percent in Kongsberg Gruppen, the broadcaster added.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Fisheries Monica Maeland told NRK she will ask the parliament for permission to reduce the stakes from the current 54 percent in Telenor and 50 percent in the industrial group Kongsberg Gruppen. (Reporting by Camila Knudsen, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

