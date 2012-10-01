FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total to start production at Norway's Atla field
#Energy
October 1, 2012

Total to start production at Norway's Atla field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - France’s Total expects to start production at the Atla gas and condensate field in the North Sea this week, a spokesman said on Monday.

The 1.4 billion cubic metres gas field is to be developed with a subsea template tied back to the Heimdal platform.

“We hope to be up and running with gas later this week. There are still some issues to be solved at the host platform,” said Total spokesman Leif Harald Halvorsen.

Total is the operator in the field and holds 40 percent stake. The other partners are UK’s Centrica with 20 percent, Norway’s state-owned Petoro with 30 percent, and Det Norske holding 10 percent in the production license.

