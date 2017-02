OSLO, Feb 13 Norway's central bank will issue a new NST 479 government bond of 13 billion Norwegian crowns, of which 8 billion crowns will be reserved for the Ministry of Finance, it said on Monday. BOND COUPON MATURITY VOLUME** TENDERS* SETTLEMENT NST 479 1.75 Feb 17, 2027 NOK 5 bln Feb 15, 2017 Feb 17, 2017 NOTES: * Invitation to tender will be available on Norges Bank's website: www.debtnorway.no ** To the market (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)