FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas flows from Norway's Troll field interrupted
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 23, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

Gas flows from Norway's Troll field interrupted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries from Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll, were interrupted at 1859 GMT on Tuesday evening, affecting 25 million cubic meters per day, the gas system operator Gassco said on its website.

Full production was expected to be back within 12 hours after the event and only the Troll C platform was delivering a small quantity of gas “at present”, it added.

Norwegian oil firm Statoil, which operates the gas field, was not available for the immediate comment. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.