Gas flows from Norway's Troll field interrupted

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries from Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll, were interrupted at 1859 GMT on Tuesday evening, affecting 25 million cubic meters per day, the gas system operator Gassco said on its website.

Full production was expected to be back within 12 hours after the event and only the Troll C platform was delivering a small quantity of gas “at present”, it added.

Norwegian oil firm Statoil, which operates the gas field, was not available for the immediate comment. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)