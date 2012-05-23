UPDATE 2-Gas flows from Norway's Troll field interrupted

(Adds detail)

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries from Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll, were interrupted at 1859 GMT on Tuesday after a false gas alarm at a platform, reducing output by 25 million cubic metres of per day.

The outage is equivalent to about 10 percent of Britain’s daily gas consumption.

“There was a false gas alarm on (gas platform) Troll A yesterday evening,” field operator Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said in a text message to Reuters.

“According to procedures, production was shut down and personnel without emergency response tasks were mustered in the lifeboats. The situation was normalised after 15 minutes,” he added.

Skauby had no information on when full production could be expected again.

Gas system operator Gassco said on its website that it was expected to be back within 12 hours after the event. It said only the Troll C platform was delivering a small quantity of gas “at present”.

Troll’s outage also affected production at the Kollsnes gas processing plant, which has a production capacity of 143 million mcm per day and gets gas from the Troll field.

A spokesman at Gassco declined to comment on production levels at Kollsnes, but the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool said in a market message that Kollsnes was now ramping up power consumption.

“However, it can still take several hours before the consumption is back to nominated,” Nord Pool added.

Kollsnes gets all its power from Norway’s national grid. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane and Jason Neely)