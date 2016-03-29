FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway trade union breaks off wage talks, could lead to strike
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 29, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Norway trade union breaks off wage talks, could lead to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s key industrial trade union broke off wage negotiations with employers, in a move that could lead to a large strike, it said on Tuesday.

A deal between Fellesforbundet, the most important union within the main confederation of unions in Norway, and the Federation of Norwegian Industries, representing employers, must be reached by the latest midnight (2200 GMT) on April 2.

If an agreement is not reached, 26,000 workers from 800 firms will go on strike from April 3, the union said in a statement.

Fellesforbundet said workers from oil services firm Aker Solutions, aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and industrial conglomerate Kongsberg, among others, would be affected by a strike.

The outcome of the talks will set a benchmark for the upcoming negotiations for all other workers, including those in service industries and the public sector. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.