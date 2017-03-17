FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway retailers agree wage deal with YS union
March 17, 2017

Norway retailers agree wage deal with YS union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian labour union YS has agreed a wage deal with the Enterprise Federation of Norway, also known as Virke, resulting in a pay rise of 2.4 percent for 2017, YS affiliate Parat said in a statement on Friday.

Virke's member companies are mostly in service industries, such as retail and tourism, and have some 225,000 employees.

The wage deal was in line with an agreement between manufacturing firms and labour unions signed on Tuesday.

Virke is also negotiating with the LO union, Norway's biggest. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

