Norway's oil fund can raise investment in China to $1.5 bln
October 25, 2013 / 9:20 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's oil fund can raise investment in China to $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, can invest up to $1.5 billion in China after authorities increased its investment quota from $1 billion, the fund’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

“We have applied for a bigger quota (than $1.5 billion) but we have not been able to receive it. We want to invest considerably more in the Chinese market,” Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Alister Doyle)

